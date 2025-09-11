Nifty extends winning run to 7th day on firm global trends

17:11





Rallying for the fourth day in a row, the 30-share Sensex climbed 123.58 points or 0.15 per cent to settle at 81,548.73. During the day, it rallied 217.07 points or 0.26 per cent to 81,642.22.





The 50-share NSE Nifty rose by 32.40 points or 0.13 per cent to close at a nearly three-week high of 25,005.50, marking its seventh consecutive day of gains.





Among Sensex firms, NTPC, Axis Bank, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, Eternal and Sun Pharma were the major gainers. However, Infosys, Titan, UltraTech Cement and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards. -- PTI

