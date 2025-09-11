HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Nifty extends winning run to 7th day on firm global trends

Thu, 11 September 2025
Share:
17:11
image
Benchmark BSE Sensex climbed 123 points while broader Nifty settled above 25,000 on Thursday, tracking a rally in global peers amid Fed rate cut hopes.

Rallying for the fourth day in a row, the 30-share Sensex climbed 123.58 points or 0.15 per cent to settle at 81,548.73. During the day, it rallied 217.07 points or 0.26 per cent to 81,642.22. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty rose by 32.40 points or 0.13 per cent to close at a nearly three-week high of 25,005.50, marking its seventh consecutive day of gains. 

Among Sensex firms, NTPC, Axis Bank, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, Eternal and Sun Pharma were the major gainers. However, Infosys, Titan, UltraTech Cement and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Nitish Kumar 'medically alive' but 'brain dead': RJD MP
LIVE! Nitish Kumar 'medically alive' but 'brain dead': RJD MP

'Gen Z Want Radical Change In Nepal'
'Gen Z Want Radical Change In Nepal'

'They mean business, but business as usual is unacceptable to them'

Radhakrishnan to be sworn in as Vice-President on Friday
Radhakrishnan to be sworn in as Vice-President on Friday

Vice-President-elect C P Radhakrishnan will be administered the oath of office by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday. The former Maharashtra Governor won the vice presidential election on Tuesday.

Delhi police busts 'Khilafat' terror module linked to Pak
Delhi police busts 'Khilafat' terror module linked to Pak

The Delhi police Special Cell has busted a terror module with links to Pakistan and arrested five suspected operatives after raids across multiple states, an official said on Thursday.

Gen Z leaders hold talks with Nepal Prez at Army HQ
Gen Z leaders hold talks with Nepal Prez at Army HQ

Following the resignation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli amidst violent protests, the Nepal Army is engaging in discussions with various stakeholders, including representatives of the 'Gen Z' protest group and President Ramchandra...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV