Nepal police ask protestors to return guns, vehicles, armor

15:51





Officials have requested that such items be handed over to the local police, district police offices, or through Police Control 100, or by contacting the Nepal Police Headquarters at 9851293459 or the toll-free number 16600141516.





The police have also warned against the misuse of uniforms taken during the demonstrations and asked citizens to provide any related information that could assist in maintaining law and order.

The Nepal Police has urged the public to return any weapons, vehicles, communication devices, body armor, uniforms, or other items that were seized or found during the protests held from September 8-10, reports the Himalayan Times.