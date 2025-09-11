HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Muslim countries need to unite to stop Israel: Pak PM

Thu, 11 September 2025
image
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday urged Muslim countries to unite against Israeli aggression as he met the Qatari emir and expressed solidarity following Tel Aviv's recent attacks targeting residential areas in Doha.

Shehbaz Sharif, who travelled to Qatar on a day-long visit, held a "very warm and cordial meeting" with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, according to an official statement.

"Israel's brazen aggression in the Middle East must be stopped, and the Ummah needed unity among its ranks in the face of Israeli provocations," Sharif said.

He conveyed Pakistan's strongest condemnation of the Israeli attack of September 9, calling it a blatant and flagrant violation of Qatar's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the statement said. 

He said that the "leadership and people of Pakistan were deeply disturbed by this attack against the brotherly State of Qatar, which constituted a serious breach of international law," the statement added. 

Sharif appreciated Qatar's responsible, constructive and mediatory role in efforts to bring peace in Gaza, and stressed that such acts of Israeli aggression were clearly meant to undermine regional stability and threaten ongoing diplomatic and humanitarian efforts, it added. 

While reaffirming the historic, fraternal bonds between Pakistan and Qatar, Sharif stated that the two countries had proudly stood with each other through thick and thin.

It was in this spirit of brotherhood that Pakistan stood shoulder to shoulder with the Emir, the Royal Family of Qatar and with the brotherly people of Qatar during this challenging time, the statement said.
 
Sharif assured the Qatari leadership of Pakistan's full solidarity and support in the face of this unjustified provocation. 

He also conveyed deep sympathies on the loss of precious lives in this attack by Israel and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Sharif said that at Qatar's request, Pakistan had requested an emergency session of the UN Security Council to discuss the recent developments in the Middle East. -- PTI

