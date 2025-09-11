Mittal's Family Office Walks Away From Haier India Deal

09:28





Haier India's Chinese parent company Haier group was seeking a valuation of about $2 billion (Rs 17,100 crore). However, the bids it received were significantly lower, with offers around $600 million (Rs 5,280 cr) -- well below the ask -- according to two people familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity as the talks were private.





Sources added that Haier India may also consider a public listing, although no final decision has been taken. The Chinese company has been exploring a potential exit for several months now, and had even held preliminary talks with Reliance Industries, India's largest conglomerate.





The proposed deal was part of a broader trend of Chinese firms trimming their India exposure.





Last year, Chinese automaker SAIC Motor agreed to sell a majority stake in MG Motor India to the Sajjan Jindal group.





In May, the Ant group exited its $246 million investment in Paytm through block trades.





Haier entered the Indian market in 2004 and currently commands a 14 per cent share of the refrigerator segment. Its presence in washing machines, televisions, and air conditioners remains in the single digits.





In calendar year 2023 (CY23), its net profit stood at Rs 155.6 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 63.5 crore in 2022, while its net sales stood at Rs 6,305.5 crore in CY23 compared to Rs 5,429 crore in CY22. India's household appliances market is projected to reach $64.3 billion in 2025, expanding at a 7.3 per cent compound annual growth rate through 2030, according to Statista, a global data and business intelligence company.





-- Dev Chatterjee & Sharleen D'Souza, Business Standard

