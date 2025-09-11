Mauritius PM Ramgoolam arrives in Varanasi, receives ceremonial welcome

00:31





He was warmly received by the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel.





In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "PM Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam @Ramgoolam_Dr of Mauritius has landed in the spiritual & sacred city of Varanasi, to a ceremonial welcome & Guard of Honour. Warmly received by Governor of UP Smt. Anandiben Patel".





The visit underscores the strengthening diplomatic and cultural ties between Mauritius and India, with Varanasi serving as a key spiritual and ceremonial hub for international engagements.





The holy city is being decked up with lights, decorations, and elaborate arrangements as it prepares to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister of Mauritius on September 11.





The Mauritius Prime Minister and his spouse, Veena Ramgoolam, are on an official visit to India from September 9 to 16.





As part of the visit, both Prime Ministers are scheduled to meet in Varanasi on September 11.





PM Ramgoolam began his visit with his arrival in Mumbai on September 9, followed by engagements in the city. On September 10, the delegation travelled to Varanasi to continue the programme. -- ANI

