Mahindra says its petrol vehicles safe to drive with E20 fuel

Thu, 11 September 2025
21:56
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/rediff.com
Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday said it has issued an advisory to customers and dealers asserting its petrol engines are fully compliant with standards and all petrol vehicles can be operated safely with E20 fuel.

In a statement, Mahindra said it will honour all warranty commitments to its customers on account of E20 fuel usage.

Vehicles produced post April 1, 2025, are specially calibrated for E20 fuel to ensure acceleration and fuel efficiency, it added.

"Earlier produced vehicles whilst being completely safe to drive could see a minor variation in either acceleration or fuel efficiency depending on driving behaviour," it added.
 
The company further said, "As a responsible OEM, Mahindra will honour all warranty commitments to its customers on account of E20 fuel usage in our vehicles."

Earlier in the day, M&M CEO, Automotive Division Nalinikanth Gollagunta told reporters here on the sidelines of the annual convention of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) that all its vehicles are safe to drive on E20 fuel.

"All our vehicles are safe to drive with E20 on E10. So you don't have to worry about the vehicle per se, or the warranty, or any of those challenges from driving the vehicle," he said about the advisory to customers.
 
On April 1, 2023, the company first calibrated vehicles for E10 and on April 1, 2025, for E20, he added.
 
Anything produced after April 1, 2025, is calibrated for E20, he added.
Citing government regulations, he said in older vehicles which are already on the roads calibration is not allowed. -- PTI

