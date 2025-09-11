HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Low intensity blast in J-K's Doda; 2 persons detained

Thu, 11 September 2025
Share:
20:25
Representative image
Representative image
A teacher and another individual were detained in Doda on Thursday after a low-intensity explosion occurred at his house, triggering fresh panic in a district already on edge from political unrest.
 
Police and forensic experts are investigating the blast, which is believed to have been caused by a German World War II-era "stick grenade" that Hussain claims to have found in his trash.
 
The explosion, which resulted in no injuries, was reported at approximately 10.30 am in the Dumri-Thukar Mohalla area near the Jamia Masjid.
 
The police found splinter marks at the entrance of Javed Hussain's house and immediately cordoned off the scene. Hussain is also a shop owner. 
 
Hussain and another individual, Khurshid, who were both present at the time, were taken into custody for questioning.
 
During preliminary interrogation, Hussain confessed that an object had exploded at his house and told investigators that he had found the grenade while clearing trash and, believing it to be a harmless object, attempted to use it as a pestle for grinding spices.
 
He claimed that smoke emerged when he pulled a string on the device and he threw it outside just before it detonated.
 
According to the police, Hussain's late father, Abdul Ahad Itoo, was a known "Over Ground Worker" (OGW), who regularly hosted terrorists at his home. The same house was the site of a 1996 encounter where two terrorists were killed.
 
The blast took place against a backdrop of intense tension and a widespread security crackdown in Doda after sitting MLA Mehraj Malik was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) by the district administration.
 
The district remains under a communications blackout, with mobile internet and WiFi services suspended. Protests have been ongoing since Malik's arrest under the PSA, leading to clashes and the detention of more than 80 people. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump announces US's highest honour for Charlie Kirk
LIVE! Trump announces US's highest honour for Charlie Kirk

Sushila Karki or Kulman Ghising? Deadlock continues in Nepal
Sushila Karki or Kulman Ghising? Deadlock continues in Nepal

The representatives of youth-led Gen Z, which spearheaded the anti-government protests, held meetings with the top military brass to finalise a transitional government, but the talks hit a roadblock on the issue of who will head it.

Modi to visit violence-hit Manipur on Sept 13, 1st since 2023
Modi to visit violence-hit Manipur on Sept 13, 1st since 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore in Manipur on September 13. This visit marks his first since the outbreak of ethnic violence in May 2023.

Ahead of Modi's Manipur visit, several BJP leaders resign
Ahead of Modi's Manipur visit, several BJP leaders resign

The prime minister is likely to arrive in Manipur on Saturday, in what would be his first visit to the northeastern state since the ethnic violence broke out between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo people in...

CRPF claims Rahul violated protocol; intimidation, says Cong
CRPF claims Rahul violated protocol; intimidation, says Cong

The sources said such communication was "routine" in nature and had been sent by the CRPF security wing in the context of Gandhi's security in the past too.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV