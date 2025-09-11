HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India-Pakistan ties must improve before engaging in cricket: Bhajji

Thu, 11 September 2025
Share:
22:54
image
Former spinner Harbhajan Singh on Thursday said relations between India and Pakistan must improve before the two nations face off against each other on the cricket field.
   
Traditional rivals India and Pakistan are set to clash in Dubai for the first time since Operation Sindoor, which was launched by India after 26 tourists were killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam earlier this year.
 
"India-Pakistan match always comes in the limelight, but after the Operation Sindoor everyone said there should be no cricket and no business," Harbhajan told the media during a Society magazine event here. 
 
"We were playing the (World Championship of) Legends, we did not play that match (against Pakistan)," he said.
 
In the wake of the Pahalgam attack, the Indian government formulated a policy under which the country would not have any bilateral sporting ties with Pakistan but compete against their neighbours in multilateral events.
 
Harbhajan said while he individually does not support cricket and trade with Pakistan, he respects the Indian government's stance on the matter. 
 
"Everyone has their own way of thinking and understanding, but I feel till the time relations between the two countries do not improve, cricket and business should not be there as well. 
 
"But then, that is my thought. If the government says the match can happen, it should happen, but the relations between the two countries should be better," he added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Charlie killing: FBI releases pic of 'person of interest'
LIVE! Charlie killing: FBI releases pic of 'person of interest'

India, US 'not that far apart'...: Trump's envoy pick for India
India, US 'not that far apart'...: Trump's envoy pick for India

Gor underlined that President Trump has a "deep friendship" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and that is something that is unique.

Sushila Karki or Kulman Ghising? Deadlock continues in Nepal
Sushila Karki or Kulman Ghising? Deadlock continues in Nepal

The representatives of youth-led Gen Z, which spearheaded the anti-government protests, held meetings with the top military brass to finalise a transitional government, but the talks hit a roadblock on the issue of who will head it.

Modi to visit violence-hit Manipur on Sept 13, 1st since 2023
Modi to visit violence-hit Manipur on Sept 13, 1st since 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore in Manipur on September 13. This visit marks his first since the outbreak of ethnic violence in May 2023.

Ahead of Modi's Manipur visit, several BJP leaders resign
Ahead of Modi's Manipur visit, several BJP leaders resign

The prime minister is likely to arrive in Manipur on Saturday, in what would be his first visit to the northeastern state since the ethnic violence broke out between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo people in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV