India-Pakistan ties must improve before engaging in cricket: Bhajji

22:54

Former spinner Harbhajan Singh on Thursday said relations between India and Pakistan must improve before the two nations face off against each other on the cricket field.

Traditional rivals India and Pakistan are set to clash in Dubai for the first time since Operation Sindoor, which was launched by India after 26 tourists were killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam earlier this year.

"India-Pakistan match always comes in the limelight, but after the Operation Sindoor everyone said there should be no cricket and no business," Harbhajan told the media during a Society magazine event here.

"We were playing the (World Championship of) Legends, we did not play that match (against Pakistan)," he said.

In the wake of the Pahalgam attack, the Indian government formulated a policy under which the country would not have any bilateral sporting ties with Pakistan but compete against their neighbours in multilateral events.

Harbhajan said while he individually does not support cricket and trade with Pakistan, he respects the Indian government's stance on the matter.

"Everyone has their own way of thinking and understanding, but I feel till the time relations between the two countries do not improve, cricket and business should not be there as well.

"But then, that is my thought. If the government says the match can happen, it should happen, but the relations between the two countries should be better," he added. -- PTI