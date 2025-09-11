HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India is a strategic partner: Trump's envoy pick for India

Thu, 11 September 2025
21:49
India is a strategic partner whose trajectory will shape the region and beyond, United States ambassador-designate to Delhi Sergio Gor said on Thursday, underlining that he is committed to advancing America's interest in this "important" partnership.

Last month, President Donald Trump promoted Gor, Director of Presidential Personnel, as the next US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.

"India is a strategic partner whose trajectory will shape the region and beyond. Under President Donald Trump's strong leadership, I'm committed to advancing America's interest in this important partnership," Gor said at his confirmation hearing in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

When confirmed, 38-year-old Gor will be the youngest American ambassador to India. 

India's "geographic position, economic growth and military capabilities make it a cornerstone for regional stability and a critical part of promoting prosperity and advancing the security interests that our nations share," he said.

Introducing Gor at his confirmation hearing, Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier said he has known Gor for a very long time and "who is the nominee to India, which is, I would say, one of the top relationships the US has in the world today, in terms of the future, what the world is going to look like."

Referring to Rubio's remarks, Gor said that India is one of the most important relationships the US has in the world. 

"If confirmed as ambassador, I will work to deliver on the presidential agenda and advance US interests by increasing our defence cooperation, ensuring fair and beneficial trade, deepening energy security and furthering technology," Gor said. -- PTI 

Gor underlined that President Trump has a "deep friendship" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and that is something that is unique.

