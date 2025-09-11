HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Hooliganism: Kejriwal as Farooq Abdullah denied permission to meet Sanjay Singh

Thu, 11 September 2025
15:39
Sanjay Singh clambers on the gate to talk to Farooq Abdullah
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal took a jibe at the Centre after former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was not allowed to meet MP Sanjay Singh, who went to Srinagar to protest AAP MLA Mehraj Malik's arrest. 

Sharing an X post, Kejriwal called the Jammu and Kashmir police's action "hooliganism and dictatorship". "The former Chief Minister, who is the father of the current Chief Minister, is not being allowed to meet Sanjay Singh in his own state? This is outright hooliganism and dictatorship," AAP convenor wrote. 

Sanjay Singh shared the visuals and wrote, "It is a very sad thing that Farooq Abdullah Ji, who has been the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir many times, came to meet me at the government guest house upon hearing the news of my house arrest by the police, but he was not allowed to meet me. If this is not a dictatorship, then what is it?" Abdullah too condemned the attempt to stop AAP MP Sanjay Singh from holding a protest and presser against the detention of lone party MLA Mehraj Malik under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA). 

Speaking to ANI, Abdullah argued that not allowing Sanjay Singh to hold a protest was "absolutely wrong". 

Criticising Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, he said that the LG was utilising his powers for "wrong purposes". 

"This is absolutely wrong. In a democracy, protest is the right given by the Constitution of India. The sad part is that J&K is a UT, and the LG has all the powers. He is using it for the wrong purposes. Was it important to prevent Sanjay Singh from speaking? This is not an autocratic rule. There is a constitution here," the former J&K CM said. -- 

LIVE! Making every effort for solution: Nepal Prez to protestors
Gen Z leaders hold talks with Nepal Prez at Army HQ
Following the resignation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli amidst violent protests, the Nepal Army is engaging in discussions with various stakeholders, including representatives of the 'Gen Z' protest group and President Ramchandra...

'Gen Z Want Radical Change In Nepal'
'They mean business, but business as usual is unacceptable to them'

Stop calling Mumbai as...: MNS warns Kapil Sharma
'You (Sharma) have been working in Mumbai for so many years...Mumbai has been your 'karmabhoomi' (land of work). The people of Mumbai like you and watch your shows. Mumbai is in our hearts, don't insult this city, don't insult the people...

Row erupts as Sena, Azmi protest Ind-Pak Asia Cup game
The women's wing of the Sena UBT will launch a Sindoor Raksha Abhiyan, a protest campaign where women will take to the streets to express their outrage.

