Hi-tech security net, sniffer dogs for PM's Manipur visit

Thu, 11 September 2025
13:49
Security measures have been tightened in Imphal and Churachandpur district headquarters town ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely visit to Manipur on Saturday, officials said. 

Both state and central forces personnel have been deployed in large numbers in and around the nearly 237-acre Kangla Fort in Imphal and Peace Ground in Churachandpur, where a grand stage is being constructed for the prime minister's function. 

Modi is likely to arrive in Manipur from Mizoram, but there has been no official announcement regarding it, either from New Delhi or Imphal. Several preparatory meetings have been held in the state in view of the visit. This would be Modi's first visit to Manipur after ethnic violence broke out between Kukis and Meiteis in May 2023. Over 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless as a result of the violence. Frisking and checking have been intensified at Sanjenthong, Minuthong and Moirangkhom areas, which all lead to Kangla Fort. Central security teams, accompanied by state personnel, are conducting round-the-clock inspection of Kangla Fort and boats of the state disaster management force have been employed for patrolling the moats which surround the fort. 

Kangla Fort served as the ancient seat of power for the then Manipuri rulers before the annexation of the princely kingdom in 1891. The fort, which is surrounded by moats on three different sides and Imphal river on the Eastern side, encloses a large polo field, a small forest, ruins of temples and state archaeological offices. 

A central security official told PTI, "Sniffer dogs and advanced tools are being used to detect any unwanted materials. Security personnel are taking turns to patrol the periphery and premises of the fort on foot to scan for any unwanted signs. Entry of all to the fort is being registered and checked, and tourist access to the fort has been restricted. -- PTI

