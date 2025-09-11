HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh

Thu, 11 September 2025
17:08
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall across several parts of Himachal Pradesh in the coming days, as light showers followed by fog enveloped the state's capital, Shimla, on Thursday.

The IMD has issued a warning for rainfall across Himachal Pradesh over the next five days, with light to moderate rain likely during the next 48 hours. However, between September 13 and 15, the Meteorological Centre in Shimla has sounded an alert for heavy downpours.

"Some districts of Himachal Pradesh have received light to moderate rainfall. The highest has been recorded in Mandi district at 62 mm, followed by 42 mm in Bilaspur. Shimla, Una, Solan, and Sirmaur districts also reported light rainfall," Senior IMD Scientist Shobhit Katiyaar told ANI.According to Katiyaar, rainfall activity will intensify over the weekend. 

"On September 12 and 13, light to moderate rain will occur across Himachal Pradesh. Rainfall will increase during these days, with heavy rain likely in mid-hill and plain areas. Kangra, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Sirmaur may see heavy showers on September 13, while Mandi and Kullu districts are expected to witness heavy rainfall at isolated places on September 13 and 14," he said.

In view of the forecast, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Sirmaur districts on September 13 and 14. A similar alert has been issued for Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Una districts on September 13.

Rainfall is expected to decrease after September 16.Sharing seasonal data, Katiyaar said: "Between June 1 and September 11, Himachal Pradesh has received 961 mm of rain, while the normal is 674 mm. This is 43 per cent above normal. Kullu district has recorded the highest rainfall this season, while all other districts have also received excess rainfall. In 1995, the state recorded around 1,030 mm in the entire monsoon season. Despite two weeks still left for withdrawal, this year's rainfall is already the highest in the past 30 years."

Explaining the reasons behind the surplus rains, the IMD official said that the local conditions, along with the monsoon, resulted in heavy rain.

"Normally, monsoon features such as troughs or local cyclonic situations trigger rain in the Himalayan foothills. This year, apart from normal monsoon features, we have also seen Western Disturbances becoming active almost every 5 to 7 days. Their interaction with the monsoon has led to much higher rainfall," he said. -- ANI

