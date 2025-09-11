HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Elgar case accused released on temporary bail

Thu, 11 September 2025
Activist Ramesh Gaichor, accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, has been released from jail, pursuant to the temporary bail granted to him, the prison authorities informed the Bombay High Court on Thursday. Gaichor, who was granted three-day temporary bail by the HC on August 26 to visit his ailing father, was released from the Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai on Wednesday night, they said. 

The jail superintendent also submitted an affidavit, tendering an unconditional apology for not complying with the HC order, which delayed the activist's release. Gaichor's counsel Mihir Desai on Wednesday moved an application claiming that despite the HC order, the accused was not released as the jail authorities insisted on a release warrant from the trial court.

