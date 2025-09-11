Dissolve Parliament, amend Constitution: Nepal Gen Z group

18:35

Youth-led Gen Z group, which spearheaded the anti-government protests in Nepal, Thursday said that Parliament must be dissolved and the Constitution should be amended to reflect the will of the people, as the death toll from the demonstrations increased to 34.





The Gen Z protesters organised a press meet in Kathmandu to express their views, while some of their representatives were busy holding discussions with President Ramchandra Paudel and Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel at the Army Headquarters to find a solution to the current political crisis.





Speaking on the occasion, the Gen Z activists underlined the need to find a solution through dialogue and cooperation.





Diwakar Dangal, Amit Baniya and Junal Dangal -- all representatives of the Gen Z group -- were among those who spoke at the press meet.





They warned the old political parties not to use them for their vested interests. "This is purely a civilian movement, so don't try to play politics with this," one activist said.





"There is a challenge in front of us to protect national sovereignty, unity, and maintain self-respect," Dangal said. "We all Nepalese should unite in this difficult situation to protect the welfare and interests of the Nepalese people."





Another activist said that the Parliament must be dissolved and the Constitution should be amended as per the spirit of the people.





"We don't intend to scrap the Constitution, but we want some major amendments to include people's concerns," he said.





Some of the activists expressed support for former Chief Justice Sushila Karki for the post of new Prime Minister, while others pitched for former CEO of Nepal Electricity Authority Kulman Ghising.





Another activist said they don't intend to assume leadership of the country, but rather become just a watchdog. "We will not participate in the government, but rather we want to remain as a watchdog." -- PTI