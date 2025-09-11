HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Countdown has begun: Rahul slams Bihar govt after protesters baton-charged

Thu, 11 September 2025
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has slammed the National Democratic Alliance government in Bihar after police baton-charged protesters in Patna. 

However, it was not clear whether he was referring to the reported baton charge of workers protesting the state government's move to suspend 16 land surveyors on strike for the past two weeks or the one against aspirants staging a sit-in demanding the release of supplementary results of a Teacher Recruitment Exam.

Gandhi on Wednesday said that this time the youth of the state will show the government its real place, and the countdown has begun.

Sharing a video of police baton-charging protesters, Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X, 'When employment is asked for, one gets lathicharge. Instead of rights, one gets atrocities.'

'This time, the youth of Bihar will show this 'guNDA' government its real place -- the countdown has begun,' the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Assembly elections in Bihar are slated to be held in the next couple of months.   -- PTI

