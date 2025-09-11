HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Charlie Kirk killing: FBI releases picture of 'person of interest'

Thu, 11 September 2025
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Thursday released picture of 'person of interest' in Charlie Kirk's assassination, seeking public's help in identifying the suspect.

The two photos released show a person wearing a cap, sunglasses and a long-sleeve black shirt.

"We are asking for the public's help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University," the FBI Salt Lake City said in a post on X, attaching two pictures of the person.

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk, 31, was shot dead by a sniper while speaking at a Utah Valley University event.

