CBI extradites wanted criminal from Kuwait

10:10





Munawar Khan has been escorted by a team of the Kuwait Police and arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, from Kuwait. The custody of the subject was taken over by a team of CBI, STB, Chennai at the Airport on 11.09.2025.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has coordinated the return of Munawar Khan from Kuwait through INTERPOL Channels. Munawar Khan is a wanted subject of the CBI in the case of forgery and cheating. The International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU), CBI, in collaboration with MEA and NCB-Kuwait, successfully brought back the wanted Red Notice subject Munawar Khan to India on 11 September 2025.