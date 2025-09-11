CBI extradites wanted criminal from Kuwait

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has coordinated the return of Munawar Khan from Kuwait through INTERPOL Channels. Munawar Khan is a wanted subject of the CBI in the case of forgery and cheating. The International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU), CBI, in collaboration with MEA and NCB-Kuwait, successfully brought back the wanted Red Notice subject Munawar Khan to India on 11 September 2025.
Munawar Khan has been escorted by a team of the Kuwait Police and arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, from Kuwait. The custody of the subject was taken over by a team of CBI, STB, Chennai at the Airport on 11.09.2025.