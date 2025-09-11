Boy dies by suicide over refusal by mother to buy him smartphone

20:33

A 12-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide in his house in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Thursday over refusal by his mother to buy him a smartphone, police said.





The incident took place at Mathakesho village under Seraiyahat Police Station.





"The boy used to frequently quarrel with his mother, identified as Badrika Devi (40), demanding a smartphone. But, she refused to purchase one, citing their poor financial condition.





"On Thursday morning, the boy returned from school and had another round of argument with his mother over the issue. When she returned from a nearby field in the afternoon, she found him hanging from the roof of their thatched house using a cloth," Seraiyahat Police Station Officer-in-Charge Rajendra Yadav told PTI.





The father of the boy works as a contractual labourer in Bengaluru.





"We have sent the body for post-mortem at Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital, Dumka," Yadav said. -- PTI