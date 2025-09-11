HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Boy dies by suicide over refusal by mother to buy him smartphone

Thu, 11 September 2025
20:33
A 12-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide in his house in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Thursday over refusal by his mother to buy him a smartphone, police said.

The incident took place at Mathakesho village under Seraiyahat Police Station. 

"The boy used to frequently quarrel with his mother, identified as Badrika Devi (40), demanding a smartphone. But, she refused to purchase one, citing their poor financial condition. 

"On Thursday morning, the boy returned from school and had another round of argument with his mother over the issue. When she returned from a nearby field in the afternoon, she found him hanging from the roof of their thatched house using a cloth," Seraiyahat Police Station Officer-in-Charge Rajendra Yadav told PTI. 

The father of the boy works as a contractual labourer in Bengaluru.

"We have sent the body for post-mortem at Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital, Dumka," Yadav said. -- PTI

LIVE! Trump announces US's highest honour for Charlie Kirk
Sushila Karki or Kulman Ghising? Deadlock continues in Nepal
The representatives of youth-led Gen Z, which spearheaded the anti-government protests, held meetings with the top military brass to finalise a transitional government, but the talks hit a roadblock on the issue of who will head it.

Modi to visit violence-hit Manipur on Sept 13, 1st since 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore in Manipur on September 13. This visit marks his first since the outbreak of ethnic violence in May 2023.

Ahead of Modi's Manipur visit, several BJP leaders resign
The prime minister is likely to arrive in Manipur on Saturday, in what would be his first visit to the northeastern state since the ethnic violence broke out between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo people in...

CRPF claims Rahul violated protocol; intimidation, says Cong
The sources said such communication was "routine" in nature and had been sent by the CRPF security wing in the context of Gandhi's security in the past too.

