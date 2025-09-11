Boarding passes issued to 154 Indian tourists in Kathmandu

15:12

Security personnel outside the former Nepal PM's home





In addition to Nepalganj, another charter plane with 10 Telugu citizens has also landed in Kathmandu from Pokhara. These passengers will then board an Indigo flight for their onward journey to India. Moreover, in Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, 154 Indian tourists have received their boarding passes at the airport and have safely arrived. The Indigo commercial aircraft arranged by the AP government has now reached Kathmandu. -- ANI

The rescue operation initiated by the Andhra Pradesh Government continues to gain momentum, as 154 boarding passes were issued to Indian tourists in Kathmandu on Thursday. From Simikot, the charter plane carrying 12 Telugu tourists has successfully landed in Nepalganj, where the arranged cars have crossed the border, and all passengers have now safely returned to India.