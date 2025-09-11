HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
At least 8 Naxals killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband

Thu, 11 September 2025
19:23
At least eight Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district on Thursday, a police official said.
  
The gunfight broke out in the forest under Mainpur police station limits when security personnel were out on an anti-Naxalite operation, Raipur Range Inspector General of Police Amresh Mishra told PTI.

"Personnel belonging to Special Task Force (STF), CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action - an elite unit of CRPF) and other state police units are involved in the operation. Intermittent exchange of fire is still underway. As per the inputs received from the ground, at least eight Naxalites have been gunned down," the IGP said.

Further details are awaited, he added. -- PTI 

