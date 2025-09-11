At 160 kmph, Namo Bharat on Delhi-Meerut corridor is India's fastest train

21:14

The Namo Bharat train, operating at its highest speed of 160 kmph on the 55-km section of Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System, has become the fastest running train in the country.

Earlier, Gatiman Express, launched in 2016, was the country's first semi-high speed train, which used to run at 160 kmph between Hazarat Nizamuddin and Agra on the specially-laid tracks. Later, when semi-high speed train series Vande Bharat was introduced, it also operated at the same maximum speed but only on this route.

However, the Railway Ministry, on June 24, 2024, decided to reduce their speed from 160 to 130 kmph without specifying any reasons. At present, all trains across the Indian railway network operate with the upper speed limit of 130 kmph.

Thirty trainsets of Namo Bharat each having 6 cars -- serving between New Ashok Nagar in East Delhi and Meerut South in Uttar Pradesh -- runs with 15 minutes frequency from each station and touches its maximum 160 kmph for a few seconds between some of the 11 stations on the route.

"The entire 82.15 km long corridor with 16 stations, starting from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh, is likely to be commissioned soon," officials from the National Capital Regional Transport Corporation Limited (NCRTCL), said.

NCRTC, a joint venture of the Government of India (50 per cent) and the state governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan (12.5 per cent each) is implementing the country's first Regional Rapid Transit System.

"Designed in Hyderabad and manufactured at an Alstom factory located in Gujarat's Savli, the aerodynamic rolling stock, with their sleek and modern design, are compatible with Automatic Train Protection (ATP), Automatic Train Control (ATC), and Automatic Train Operations (ATO)," officials added. -- PTI