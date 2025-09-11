HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

At 160 kmph, Namo Bharat on Delhi-Meerut corridor is India's fastest train

Thu, 11 September 2025
Share:
21:14
image
The Namo Bharat train, operating at its highest speed of 160 kmph on the 55-km section of Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System, has become the fastest running train in the country.
   
Earlier, Gatiman Express, launched in 2016, was the country's first semi-high speed train, which used to run at 160 kmph between Hazarat Nizamuddin and Agra on the specially-laid tracks. Later, when semi-high speed train series Vande Bharat was introduced, it also operated at the same maximum speed but only on this route.
 
However, the Railway Ministry, on June 24, 2024, decided to reduce their speed from 160 to 130 kmph without specifying any reasons. At present, all trains across the Indian railway network operate with the upper speed limit of 130 kmph.
 
Thirty trainsets of Namo Bharat each having 6 cars -- serving between New Ashok Nagar in East Delhi and Meerut South in Uttar Pradesh -- runs with 15 minutes frequency from each station and touches its maximum 160 kmph for a few seconds between some of the 11 stations on the route.
 
"The entire 82.15 km long corridor with 16 stations, starting from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh, is likely to be commissioned soon," officials from the National Capital Regional Transport Corporation Limited (NCRTCL), said.
 
NCRTC, a joint venture of the Government of India (50 per cent) and the state governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan (12.5 per cent each) is implementing the country's first Regional Rapid Transit System.
 
"Designed in Hyderabad and manufactured at an Alstom factory located in Gujarat's Savli, the aerodynamic rolling stock, with their sleek and modern design, are compatible with Automatic Train Protection (ATP), Automatic Train Control (ATC), and Automatic Train Operations (ATO)," officials added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump announces US's highest honour for Charlie Kirk
LIVE! Trump announces US's highest honour for Charlie Kirk

Sushila Karki or Kulman Ghising? Deadlock continues in Nepal
Sushila Karki or Kulman Ghising? Deadlock continues in Nepal

The representatives of youth-led Gen Z, which spearheaded the anti-government protests, held meetings with the top military brass to finalise a transitional government, but the talks hit a roadblock on the issue of who will head it.

Modi to visit violence-hit Manipur on Sept 13, 1st since 2023
Modi to visit violence-hit Manipur on Sept 13, 1st since 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore in Manipur on September 13. This visit marks his first since the outbreak of ethnic violence in May 2023.

Ahead of Modi's Manipur visit, several BJP leaders resign
Ahead of Modi's Manipur visit, several BJP leaders resign

The prime minister is likely to arrive in Manipur on Saturday, in what would be his first visit to the northeastern state since the ethnic violence broke out between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo people in...

CRPF claims Rahul violated protocol; intimidation, says Cong
CRPF claims Rahul violated protocol; intimidation, says Cong

The sources said such communication was "routine" in nature and had been sent by the CRPF security wing in the context of Gandhi's security in the past too.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV