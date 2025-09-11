Amazon rolls out 10-min delivery service to select pin codes in Mumbai

13:42





"We launched Amazon Now in Bengaluru earlier this year, delivering essentials in just 10 minutes. The response has exceeded our most optimistic expectations, with daily orders growing at 25 per cent month over month... Driven by this success, we've expanded to over 100 micro-fulfilment centres and plan to add hundreds more across Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai," Samir Kumar, VP and Country Manager, Amazon India, said.





Amazon Now, currently operational in select pincodes, will continue expanding and plans to launch in other cities in the coming months, the company said. PTI

E-commerce major Amazon on Thursday said it has expanded its 10-minute delivery service, Amazon Now, to select parts of Mumbai, following successful rollouts in Bengaluru and Delhi. Amazon has opened more than 100 micro-fulfilment centres across the three cities to enable faster deliveries and plans to open hundreds more by the end of the year, the company said in a statement.