HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

What the Hilton hotel in Kathmandu looks like now

Wed, 10 September 2025
Share:
14:42
Not a bombed building in Gaza, that's the Hilton in Kathmandu
Not a bombed building in Gaza, that's the Hilton in Kathmandu
The charred remains of the Hilton Hotel in Kathmandu after it was set on fire during the anti-corruption protest.

Protesting youths burnt the house belonging to former prime minister and Nepali Congress chief Sher Bahadur Deuba situated at Budhanilkantha in the east of Kathmandu.

Agitators also set fire to the Hilton Hotel, a five-star property situated in Kathmandu. Deuba's son Jaybir is believed to have a major share in the hotel. They have also vandalised Ullens School in Khumaltar, Lalitpur, owned by Arzu.

Twenty-seven individuals involved in looting, arson, and other violent acts during the ongoing Gen Z-led protests across Nepal, including in the capital, Kathmandu, have been arrested by the Nepalese Army, The Himalayan Times reported on Wednesday. According to The Himalayan Times, the arrests were made between 10 pm on Tuesday and 10 am on Wednesday, as a nationwide deployment of forces was made to manage the ongoing protests.

Security personnel also deployed three fire trucks to extinguish fires set during the unrest. In Kathmandu's Gausala-Chabahil-Bouddha corridor, authorities recovered NRs 3.37 million in stolen cash from suspects. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Not nails, aluminum nozzles used on Samruddhi Expressway
LIVE! Not nails, aluminum nozzles used on Samruddhi Expressway

'Trump Is A Businessman, He'll Get A Deal Done'
'Trump Is A Businessman, He'll Get A Deal Done'

'You can't have a one-sided deal. If you have a lopsided deal then it won't be sustainable.'

Denied bail in Delhi riots case, Umar Khalid moves SC
Denied bail in Delhi riots case, Umar Khalid moves SC

Activist Umar Khalid has appealed to the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court's decision to deny him bail in a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) related to the alleged conspiracy behind the February 2020...

'Karisma's kids got Rs 1900 cr, what more do they want?'
'Karisma's kids got Rs 1900 cr, what more do they want?'

The Delhi High Court has directed Priya Kapur, wife of the late Sunjay Kapur, to disclose all his assets as of his death, following a challenge to his will by his children with Karisma Kapoor.

'Huge number' of Russian drones violated Poland's airspace
'Huge number' of Russian drones violated Poland's airspace

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that the country's airspace had been violated by "a huge number of Russian drones" which were shot down by its military.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV