What the Hilton hotel in Kathmandu looks like now

14:42

Not a bombed building in Gaza, that's the Hilton in Kathmandu





Protesting youths burnt the house belonging to former prime minister and Nepali Congress chief Sher Bahadur Deuba situated at Budhanilkantha in the east of Kathmandu.





Agitators also set fire to the Hilton Hotel, a five-star property situated in Kathmandu. Deuba's son Jaybir is believed to have a major share in the hotel. They have also vandalised Ullens School in Khumaltar, Lalitpur, owned by Arzu.





Twenty-seven individuals involved in looting, arson, and other violent acts during the ongoing Gen Z-led protests across Nepal, including in the capital, Kathmandu, have been arrested by the Nepalese Army, The Himalayan Times reported on Wednesday. According to The Himalayan Times, the arrests were made between 10 pm on Tuesday and 10 am on Wednesday, as a nationwide deployment of forces was made to manage the ongoing protests.





Security personnel also deployed three fire trucks to extinguish fires set during the unrest. In Kathmandu's Gausala-Chabahil-Bouddha corridor, authorities recovered NRs 3.37 million in stolen cash from suspects. -- ANI

The charred remains of the Hilton Hotel in Kathmandu after it was set on fire during the anti-corruption protest.