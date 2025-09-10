HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Violent protests will stop: Nepal Gen-z protester

Wed, 10 September 2025
10:43
Ahead of the expected meeting between Nepal's Gen-Z protesters and President Ram Chandra Poudel, one of the protesters said that the violence that has unfolded in the past two days might stop, but their demand for new rules and regulations against corruption should be met.

"The PM of our country, KP Sharma Oli, ran away. We demand a good leader. We will get to know what will happen today (during the expected conversation with the Rashtrapati Bhavan)," Subhash, one of the protesters, told ANI on Wednesday. Demanding good leadership from the parties and the administration, the protester said that he hopes that the youth will get more opportunities in the country. 

"The violent protests that we had seen for the past two days might not happen now, but we want new rules and regulations in the country. We want the youth to be able to do things in their own country. That is why the Gen-Z protests happened. Now, KP Oli has run away, the corrupt leaders have run away, now we need a new leader," Subhash said. 

Two days after violence broke out in Nepal during protests, President Ram Chandra Paudel is expected to meet the protesting citizens today to pursue a peaceful resolution to the ongoing Gen Z movement in the country through dialogue. 

The call for the talks happened on late Tuesday after the President accepted the resignation of the Prime Minister Amid these grievances, Nepal's ongoing jobs crisis, with nearly 5,000 young people leaving the country every day to seek work abroad, has added to the unrest. 

According to The Himalayan Times, citing an official statement from the President, he called for resolving the crisis without further bloodshed or destruction through dialogue. "I urge all sides to remain calm, prevent further harm to the nation, and come to the table for talks. In a democracy, the demands raised by citizens can be addressed through dialogue and negotiation," the statement read, as quoted by The Himalayan Times.  -- ANI

