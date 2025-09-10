HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
US doesn't need 'unfair trade' with India: Navarro

Wed, 10 September 2025
The US doesn't need "unfair trade" with India but New Delhi is "desperately" looking for access to the American markets, White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro has said. 

In the last few weeks, Navarro has made a series of critical remarks against India, especially for its continuing procurement of Russian crude oil. The White House trade advisor's remarks came on a day US President Donald Trump announced that India and the US are continuing negotiations to address the trade barriers. Trump, in a post on social media, said he was looking forward to speaking to Prime Minister Narendra in the upcoming weeks. 

"I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries!" However, Navarro, in a series of posts on 'X', hit out at India. "The US doesn't need unfair trade with India. But India desperately needs access to US markets and schools and intends to continue taking U.S. jobs," he said. 

The Trump administration official also repeated his previous allegations that India is fuelling Russia's war machinery. "India fuels Russia's war chest. India is protectionist, with sky-high tariffs. The US runs a massive trade deficit with India," he said.   Navarro also claimed that "India's sky-high tariffs" are costing the US its jobs. -- PTI

LIVE! Army extends curfew across Nepal, prohibitory orders on

US does not need...: Trump advisor renews attacks on India

