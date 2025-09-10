Urban Company IPO subscribed 83% so far on Day 1

12:28





The IPO received bids for 8,85,21,050 shares against 10,67,73,244 shares on offer, as per NSE data till 11:27 hours. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) part got subscribed 2.45 times and non non-institutional investors portion also received full subscription.





The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category fetched 20 per cent subscription. Urban Company on Tuesday raised Rs 854 crore from anchor investors.





The company's Rs 1,900-crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) will remain open for subscription till September 12 in the price band of Rs 98-103 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the company's valuation is pegged at Rs 14,790 crore. The Gurugram-based company plans to raise Rs 472 crore through selling new shares, and existing investors plan to sell stakes worth Rs 1,428 crore. -- PTI

