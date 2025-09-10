'Such surrender before Trump insult to 1.4 billion Indians'

11:45





Kejriwal said that to "please Trump," cotton farmers across the country were being put at stake. PM Modi's remarks came after US President Donald Trump called for addressing "trade barriers" between the two nations.





In a post shared on X, questioning the nature of the ongoing negotiations between India and the US, Kejriwal wrote, "What kind of negotiation is going on between the two countries? Only one-sided talks? Keeping our farmers, traders, and the employment of youth on the line, the Indian market is being completely opened up for the Americans. If the entire Indian market comes under the control of the Americans, where will our people go?"





He further said that such remarks amount to a "surrender" before the United States. "Such a surrender in front of Trump is not only fatal for the Indian economy but also an insult to 1.4 billion Indians," Kejriwal added. Kejriwal further urged the Prime Minister not to weaken and to protect the honour of the nation.





Kejriwal's remarks came amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's X post on Wednesday, in which he described New Delhi and Washington as "natural partners" and said he was confident about the progress of the negotiations.





The PM also expressed his willingness to speak to Trump. "India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people," PM Modi said in the X post. -- ANI

