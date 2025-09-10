HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Special thanks to INDI alliance MPs: Rijiju takes swipe at oppn

Wed, 10 September 2025
11:19
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday took a "conscience" swipe at the opposition over the probability of cross-voting by the INDIA bloc MPs in the recently concluded Vice Presidential election, where NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan emerged victorious. Rijiju said that NDA and "all our friendly MPs" remain united. 

"Special thanks to some MPs of- INDI Alliance who voted with 'Conscience' for NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan in the VP election. NDA and All our friendly MPs remain united. Congratulations to everyone on electing a humble & efficient man and a true patriot as India's new Vice President," Rijiju posted on X. -- ANI

