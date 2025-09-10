Sonam Wangchuk begins 35-day fast in Leh

15:15





At a press conference, which was preceded by an all-faith prayer service, Wangchuk, a climate activist, educator and Ramon Magsaysay awardee, said they took the decision to go on another fast from Wednesday as no meeting has been called by the Union home ministry with them over their demands in the last two months. Wangchuk said they are being forced to intensify the movement demanding statehood and protection under the sixth schedule of the Constitution for Ladakh as the Centre has not addressed their demands.





"The talks with the Union government stopped around two months ago. Just as the talks were going to reach a point where discussions about the main demands were going to start, the government has not called another meeting," he said. Wangchuk said the Hill Council elections in Leh are to be held soon and reminded the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre of its promise during the last hill council polls for giving sixth-schedule status to Ladakh.

