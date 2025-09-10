HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sensex rises 323 pts, Nifty rallies for 6th day

Wed, 10 September 2025
16:53
Benchmark Sensex rose by 323 points while Nifty closed higher for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday following buying in IT, select financial and capital goods shares amid renewed optimism over a successful conclusion of India-US trade talks. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 323.83 points or 0.40 per cent to settle at 81,425.15, registering its third straight day of gain. During the day, it jumped 542.56 points or 0.66 per cent to 81,643.88. Rising for the sixth consecutive day, the 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 104.50 points or 0.42 per cent to close at 24,973.10. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sailor, brother held in T'gana over Navy's rifle theft

Kuki-Zo groups welcome Modi to Manipur; say no to dance

Leading Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely visit, hoping he will address their aspirations for a separate administration and lasting peace in the region affected by ethnic violence.

'Trump Is A Businessman, He'll Get A Deal Done'

'You can't have a one-sided deal. If you have a lopsided deal then it won't be sustainable.'

Nepal Army imposes nationwide curfew to curb violence

The Nepal Army has imposed a nationwide curfew to curb potential violence following protests and the Prime Minister's resignation.

Sexually explicit fake content made: Abhishek moves HC

The Delhi high court on Wednesday said it would pass order on Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan's plea seeking to protect his publicity and personality rights, and restrain websites and platforms from using his image, likeness, persona...

