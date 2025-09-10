Sensex rises 323 pts, Nifty rallies for 6th day

16:53





The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 323.83 points or 0.40 per cent to settle at 81,425.15, registering its third straight day of gain. During the day, it jumped 542.56 points or 0.66 per cent to 81,643.88. Rising for the sixth consecutive day, the 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 104.50 points or 0.42 per cent to close at 24,973.10. -- PTI

