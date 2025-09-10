HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Rupee recovers from record low to close 4 paise higher at 88.11 against USD

Wed, 10 September 2025
18:59
The rupee recovered slightly from its record low level and ended with a gain of 4 paise at 88.11 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday aided by strong foreign fund inflows and a weaker greenback. 

Hopes of a breakthrough in India-US trade talks and positive sentiments in domestic equity markets supported the local unit while rise in crude oil prices capped gains, forex traders said. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 88.14 against the US dollar and traded in a narrow range of 88.06-88.19 before settling at 88.11 (provisional), up 4 paise from its previous close. -- PTI

