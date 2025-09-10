Rupee recovers from record low to close 4 paise higher at 88.11 against USD

18:59





Hopes of a breakthrough in India-US trade talks and positive sentiments in domestic equity markets supported the local unit while rise in crude oil prices capped gains, forex traders said.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 88.14 against the US dollar and traded in a narrow range of 88.06-88.19 before settling at 88.11 (provisional), up 4 paise from its previous close. -- PTI

