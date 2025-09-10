HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
One dead, 12 hospitalised after gas leak at chemical company in Gujarat

Wed, 10 September 2025
21:41
File image
File image
A man died and 12 others were hospitalized following a gas leakage at a chemical company in Gujarat's Panchmahal district on Wednesday, the police said. 

Gas used in air conditioning leaked due to a breach in the pipeline at Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited located in Ghoghamba taluka in the afternoon, superintendent of police Haresh Dudhat said. 

Over a dozen people working at the site were affected and rushed to the company's own health centre, and from there to different hospitals at Halol, he said. 

The leakage was controlled by the company staff and there was no risk to local villagers, the police official added. 

"There was a leakage of R-32 gas used in air conditioning from the pipeline....some people felt nauseous and vomited, so the workers were taken to the company's occupational health centre where doctors administered them antidote. From there, they were referred to a hospital," he said. -- PTI

