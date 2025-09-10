HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Nepalese army takes control of Kathmandu airport

Wed, 10 September 2025
Share:
00:37
A lathi charge on a protester in Kathmandu.
A lathi charge on a protester in Kathmandu.
The Nepal Army on Tuesday took control of the Tribhuvan International Airport here after the agitators tried to enter its premises in the evening. 

Flight services at the airport were partially suspended in view of the protests. 

Air India, which operates six flights a day between New Delhi and Kathmandu, on Tuesday cancelled four flights. 

IndiGo and Nepal Airlines also cancelled their flights from Delhi to Kathmandu. 

The army also took control of Singhdurbar, the government's main secretariat building, after the protesters burnt houses inside the complex. 

The army entered the complex and took control after evacuating the protesters. 

The army also intervened after a group of agitators tried to vandalise the gate of the holy Pashupatinath Temple here. 

The Nepal Army earlier announced that it will take charge of security operations from 10 pm on Tuesday. 

In a statement issued by the Directorate of Public Relations and Information, the army said that "some groups are taking undue advantage of the difficult situation and causing severe damage to ordinary citizens and public property'. 

It warned that all security mechanisms, including the Nepal Army, will be mobilised to contain the violence if such activities continue. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

NDA's Radhakrishnan wins vice-president poll by 152 votes
NDA's Radhakrishnan wins vice-president poll by 152 votes

Radhakrishnan defeated INDIA bloc nominee Justice B Sudershan Reddy by 152 votes in the Vice Presidential elections held between 10 am and 5 pm on Tuesday.

The C P Radhakrishnan You Didn't Know
The C P Radhakrishnan You Didn't Know

'In my 26 years at Raj Bhavan, working with more than ten governors, I can tell you C P Radhakrishnan Sir stands out.'

LIVE! Central security team in Imphal ahead of Modi's visit
LIVE! Central security team in Imphal ahead of Modi's visit

India tightens border security after Nepal unrest
India tightens border security after Nepal unrest

A high alert has been sounded in Uttar Pradesh's seven districts bordering Nepal. The districts are Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri and Pilibhit.

Kathmandu airport closed, flights cancelled amid protests
Kathmandu airport closed, flights cancelled amid protests

Several airlines, including Air India and IndiGo, have cancelled flights to and from Kathmandu due to the temporary closure of Tribhuvan International Airport amid anti-government protests. Passengers are advised to defer travel until...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV