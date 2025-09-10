HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Need no lessons from terror sponsor: India slams Pak at UN

Wed, 10 September 2025
23:01
India has slammed Pakistan at the UN Human Rights Council, saying it doesn't need lessons from a "terror sponsor' that continues to finance and shelter the very networks that threaten global security. 

"We are compelled, once again, to address provocations from a country whose own leadership recently likened it to a "dump truck", perhaps an inadvertently apt metaphor for a state that continues to deposit recycled falsehoods and stale propaganda before this distinguished Council," Kshitij Tyagi, Counsellor, Permanent Mission of India, Geneva, said om Tuesday. 

Tyagi delivered India's Right of Reply at the General Debate on the oral update by the High Commissioner at the 60th Session of the Human Rights Council after remarks regarding India were made by Pakistan. 

In the stern message, Tyagi recalled the "carnage" of Pahalgam, where Pakistan-sponsored terrorists turned a meadow of joy into a killing field in April this year. 

"Lest we forget 9/11, as the world marks its anniversary tomorrow, even as we witness today the hypocrisy of those who sheltered its mastermind and glorified him as a martyr," he said, referring to slain Al Qaida leader Osama bin Laden, who was killed in a US Navy Seal raid in Pakistan's Abbottabad. 

"Lest we forget Pulwama, Uri, Pathankot, Mumbai... The list is endless," he added. 

Tyagi said that despite this, Pakistan "demonstrates the audacity to take the floor today, feigning moral outrage while continuing to finance and shelter the very networks that threaten global security. The international community recognises this charade for what it is." -- PTI

