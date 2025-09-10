HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi speaks to Italian counterpart Meloni; discusses EU-India FTA, Ukraine

Wed, 10 September 2025
19:02
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday discussed with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni the proposed free trade agreement between India and the European Union and thanked her for the support to it. 

In a phone conversation, Modi also discussed with Meloni ways to end the conflict in Ukraine as well as the implementation of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor. 

"Had an excellent conversation with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. We reaffirmed our joint commitment to deepen India-Italy Strategic Partnership, and shared interest in bringing an early end to the conflict in Ukraine," Modi said on X. 

"Thanked PM Meloni for Italy's proactive support for concluding a mutually beneficial India-EU trade agreement and promoting connectivity through the IMEEC initiative," he said. 

India and the EU are looking at firming up the proposed free trade agreement (FTA) by the end of this year. 

The two sides are holding the 13th round of negotiations in New Delhi this week. 

India and the EU relaunched the negotiations for the free trade agreement (FTA) in June 2022 after a gap of over eight years. 

The IMEEC initiative was firmed up on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Delhi in 2023. -- PTI

