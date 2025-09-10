HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Manipur BJP MLAs hold closed-door meeting with Sambit Patra ahead of Modi's visit

Wed, 10 September 2025
Share:
20:41
image
At least 27 BJP MLAs held a closed-door meeting at the party's state headquarters on Wednesday to deliberate on preparations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely visit to Manipur. 

The meeting, which lasted nearly an hour, was attended by several senior legislators, including former chief minister N Biren Singh and Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata. 

All the legislators declined to respond to media queries on the meeting's agenda. 

BJP Manipur in a post on X said, "State President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi presided over a joint organisational meeting of the Party's MP, MLAs, and State office bearers, in the presence of Hon'ble MP and NE States Prabhari Dr. Sambit Patra ji, and Hon'ble MP and State Prabhari Dr.Ajeet Gopchade." 

A BJP functionary said, "The gathering focused on key issues, including the party's strategy in the state as well as other significant political developments. It also discussed the preparations and implications of Modi's likely visit to the state." 

Meanwhile, in a parallel development, the Coordination Committee (CORCOM) an umbrella group of six banned militant outfits including the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) announced a boycott of the PM's expected visit. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Asia Cup Updates: UAE crumble
Asia Cup Updates: UAE crumble

LIVE! CP Radhakrishnan may take oath as VP on Friday
LIVE! CP Radhakrishnan may take oath as VP on Friday

Kuki-Zo groups welcome Modi to Manipur; say no to dance
Kuki-Zo groups welcome Modi to Manipur; say no to dance

Leading Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely visit, hoping he will address their aspirations for a separate administration and lasting peace in the region affected by ethnic violence.

'Trump Is A Businessman, He'll Get A Deal Done'
'Trump Is A Businessman, He'll Get A Deal Done'

'You can't have a one-sided deal. If you have a lopsided deal then it won't be sustainable.'

Trump: India, US Will Resume Trade Talks
Trump: India, US Will Resume Trade Talks

'I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV