HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Man wanted in double murder case arrested after 13 years

Wed, 10 September 2025
Share:
17:14
image
A man wanted in a double murder case in Delhi was arrested after being on the run for 13 years, the police said on Wednesday. 

The accused -- Lalan Kumar alias Lalanwa (33), a native of Madhepura in Bihar -- was the main conspirator behind the murder of a truck driver and his helper in 2012, they said. 

"Lalan Kumar carried a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest. He was declared a proclaimed offender by a Delhi court in December 2012," deputy commissioner of police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said in a statement. 

He said Lalan was tracked down and apprehended from Shankarpur area of Madhepura on September 4. 

He was produced before a local court in Bihar and brought to Delhi on transit remand. 

The DCP said a case was registered at Pul Prahladpur police station on July 31, 2012 after Ram Gupta reported the abduction of his truck, along with its driver Shamim and helper Shera. 

"During investigation, Shamim's body was recovered from Palwal in Haryana and Shera's from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. The missing truck was later traced to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. Two people, Sunil and Shatrughan, were arrested soon after the incident. They revealed that they, along with Lalan Kumar, had planned to rob the truck. The driver and helper were killed when they resisted the bid," DCP Tiwari said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sailor, brother held in T'gana over Navy's rifle theft
LIVE! Sailor, brother held in T'gana over Navy's rifle theft

Kuki-Zo groups welcome Modi to Manipur; say no to dance
Kuki-Zo groups welcome Modi to Manipur; say no to dance

Leading Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely visit, hoping he will address their aspirations for a separate administration and lasting peace in the region affected by ethnic violence.

'Trump Is A Businessman, He'll Get A Deal Done'
'Trump Is A Businessman, He'll Get A Deal Done'

'You can't have a one-sided deal. If you have a lopsided deal then it won't be sustainable.'

Nepal Army imposes nationwide curfew to curb violence
Nepal Army imposes nationwide curfew to curb violence

The Nepal Army has imposed a nationwide curfew to curb potential violence following protests and the Prime Minister's resignation.

Sexually explicit fake content made: Abhishek moves HC
Sexually explicit fake content made: Abhishek moves HC

The Delhi high court on Wednesday said it would pass order on Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan's plea seeking to protect his publicity and personality rights, and restrain websites and platforms from using his image, likeness, persona...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV