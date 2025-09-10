Man wanted in double murder case arrested after 13 years

17:14





The accused -- Lalan Kumar alias Lalanwa (33), a native of Madhepura in Bihar -- was the main conspirator behind the murder of a truck driver and his helper in 2012, they said.





"Lalan Kumar carried a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest. He was declared a proclaimed offender by a Delhi court in December 2012," deputy commissioner of police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said in a statement.





He said Lalan was tracked down and apprehended from Shankarpur area of Madhepura on September 4.





He was produced before a local court in Bihar and brought to Delhi on transit remand.





The DCP said a case was registered at Pul Prahladpur police station on July 31, 2012 after Ram Gupta reported the abduction of his truck, along with its driver Shamim and helper Shera.





"During investigation, Shamim's body was recovered from Palwal in Haryana and Shera's from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. The missing truck was later traced to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. Two people, Sunil and Shatrughan, were arrested soon after the incident. They revealed that they, along with Lalan Kumar, had planned to rob the truck. The driver and helper were killed when they resisted the bid," DCP Tiwari said. -- PTI

