Kidney not enough...! Memes abound after iPhone 17 reveal

From jokes about the price tag to humorous takes on the design, users on X (formerly Twitter) wasted no time roasting the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max with lighthearted memes. Apple showcased its latest gadgets on Tuesday night, and by Wednesday morning, memes had taken over everyone's timelines.





One user shared a meme, joking that even selling a kidney might not be enough to afford the new iPhone. Another compared the elongated new camera design to a kitchen appliance, leaving people in splits. he event began on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 10:30 PM IST, and saw Apple unveil its iPhone 17 lineup, led by the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The models feature a striking new design, upgraded camera systems, and Apple's largest battery to date.





The flagship models return to an aluminium build with Ceramic Shield on both sides and introduce a "full-width camera plateau" across the back, housing three 48-megapixel sensors, including a revamped telephoto lens with a larger sensor and up to 8x optical-quality zoom. -- ANI

