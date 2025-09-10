HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kathmandu airport to reopen from today

Wed, 10 September 2025
16:23
Violence has marred the protests in Nepal
Kathmandu airport will reopen from today, Nepal Civil Aviation Authority says.

"We hereby inform that the flights suspended due to adverse circumstances would now be lifted, which has been made in accordance with the decision of the Tribhuvan International Airport Security Committee meeting held today. Passengers traveling to the airport for flights are requested to contact their respective airline companies for flight information and to bring official airline tickets and identification documents with them when traveling."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Not nails, aluminum nozzles used on Samruddhi Expressway
'Trump Is A Businessman, He'll Get A Deal Done'
'You can't have a one-sided deal. If you have a lopsided deal then it won't be sustainable.'

Denied bail in Delhi riots case, Umar Khalid moves SC
Activist Umar Khalid has appealed to the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court's decision to deny him bail in a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) related to the alleged conspiracy behind the February 2020...

'Karisma's kids got Rs 1900 cr, what more do they want?'
The Delhi High Court has directed Priya Kapur, wife of the late Sunjay Kapur, to disclose all his assets as of his death, following a challenge to his will by his children with Karisma Kapoor.

'Huge number' of Russian drones violated Poland's airspace
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that the country's airspace had been violated by "a huge number of Russian drones" which were shot down by its military.

