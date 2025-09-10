Kathmandu Airport to reopen from today

18:21

In an official statement, the authority said, "We hereby inform that the flights suspended due to adverse circumstances would now be lifted, which has been made in accordance with the decision of the Tribhuvan International Airport Security Committee meeting held today. Passengers traveling to the airport for flights are requested to contact their respective airline companies for flight information and to bring official airline tickets and identification documents with them when traveling."





The resumption of flights comes amid ongoing security measures in the capital, with the Nepalese Army arresting 27 individuals involved in looting, arson, and other violent acts during the Gen Z-led protests across Nepal, including in Kathmandu, The Himalayan Times reported on Wednesday.





According to The Himalayan Times, the arrests were made between 10 pm on Tuesday and 10 am on Wednesday, as a nationwide deployment of forces was made to manage the ongoing protests.





Security personnel also deployed three fire trucks to extinguish fires set during the unrest.





In Kathmandu's Gausala-Chabahil-Bouddha corridor, authorities recovered NRs 3.37 million in stolen cash from suspects.In addition, security forces seized a large number of weapons, including 31 firearms of different kinds, along with magazines and ammunition, confiscating 23 from Kathmandu and eight from Pokhara, as reported by The Himalayan Times. -- ANI

