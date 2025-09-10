HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
'Karisma's kids got Rs 1,900 cr, what more do they want?'

Wed, 10 September 2025
14:03
Karisma Kapoor with her kids Kiaan and Samaira. File pic
Priya Kapur, wife of late businessman Sanjay Kapur, on Wednesday informed the Delhi High Court that the two children from his former wife Karisma Kapoor had already received Rs 1,900 crore from the family trust and asked "what more do they want"? 

The children moved the high court seeking shares in the assets of the late businessman and questioned the authenticity of his will which they allege was forged by Priya to gain control over the assets. Priya's counsel, however, contesting the claims argued before Jyoti Singh, "Not as if people are left on streets."

The counsel submitted though the will was not registered, it wasn't "invalid". The submissions were made in response to the judge's query whether the will was registered. 

"It's not registered. Unregistered does not take the nature away. There is a judgment which says an unregistered does not take the validity away. When I set up the will, my lady will be entitled to examine if it is suspicious in nature. All this crying and weeping that is going on, just six days before the suit, the plaintiffs received Rs 1900 crore from the trust. What more do they want?" the counsel asked. 

The high court then registered the plaint filed by the children, Samaira Kapur, 20, and the 15-year-old minor son, challenging the purported will of their late father. The court issued notice to Priya and posted the matter for October 9. 

"For the moment I am only going to register it (the plaint) and ask you to file replies. Along with replies, defendant 1 (Priya) will file a list of all movable and immovable assets known to defendant 1. Assets to be declared as of June 12," the judge said. 

The counsel also mentioned Karisma's divorce case proceedings with Sunjay. "There were litigations after litigation it ultimately culminated in bitter divorce process which ended in SC. Please have some sympathy for the soul of the deceased. I (Priya) have a 6-year-old child. I am a widow. I am his last wife. You (Karisma) were nowhere to be seen for the last 15 years. It's not as if these people are left on the streets," the counsel said. Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur, meanwhile, also challenged the will, saying there was nothing left to her, terming the entire process "unholy". "Today, I have nothing. I have written at least 15 emails asking about the will, what are the documents? Not a word has been shared. I have been told that my emails have been compromised. There is something incredibly unholy. Rs 10,000 crore worth of assets should have been mine. I am 80-year-old. Mother, her vested interest goes into trust. All gone. I am nowhere. Ms Sachdeva (Priya) comes in, within three months of her getting married, everything goes? My son today leaves me with not a roof on my head," her counsel asked. -- PTI

