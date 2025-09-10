J'khand to host first defence expo next week, eyes on production hub

18:04





This will be the first defence expo to be hosted by Jharkhand. It will be held at the sports complex in Ranchi's Khelgaon, they said.





The event was earlier scheduled to be held between September 17 and 19.





The reason behind the postponement was not immediately known.





"Latest defence technologies, including those developed by startups, will be showcased at the event. Jharkhand has a huge potential for defence manufacturing, and EastTech-2025 is being held in Ranchi to develop Jharkhand as a defence hub," an Army official said.





Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar will inaugurate the expo on September 19.





Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen RC Tiwari will attend the inaugural programme, he said.





"The event is being organised in line with the vision of 'self-reliant India'. It will witness participation from leading defence manufacturers, academic institutions, start-ups, and Jharkhand's MSMEs and local entrepreneurs," he added. -- PTI

