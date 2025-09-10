It's Karisma Kapoor vs Priya Sachdeva in Rs 30,000 cr war

15:20





"This fight is really more between Karisma Kapoor and Priya Sachdeva - whether there is a will or there is no will etc. Rani Kapur does get impacted by it but she will file a response and you will know her stand," Senior Advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, representing late Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur told ANI.





He said further that Rani Kapur has been named a defendant in the case due to her being a class 1 heir to the assets of the industrialist, but she has made her stance clear, and it will remain the same.





"She has been made defendant number 3 in her capacity as a class 1 heir of Sanjay Kapur...Now that the matters are coming to court, it would not be appropriate for me to give any further comments. But Mrs Kapur has been quite unequivocal in what her stand has been. It remains the same," he added.





The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice in a civil suit filed by Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor's two children over the Rs 30,000 crore estate of their late father, industrialist Sunjay Kapur, while noting that the siblings had already given Rs 1,900 crore from the family trust. Justice Jyoti Singh directed Priya Sachdeva Kapur, Sunjay Kapur's widow, to file a comprehensive list of all movable and immovable assets of the deceased along with her reply.





Summons have been issued, with written statements to be filed in two weeks and replications in one week thereafter. Replies to the interim relief plea must also be filed in two weeks, with rejoinders in a week. The matter will be taken up next on October 9 for consideration of an ad-interim injunction. "Once I register the suit, the doctrine of lis will apply," Justice Singh observed.

Amid the ongoing dispute over late industrialist Sanjay Kapur's Rs 30,000 crore estate, Rani Kapur's lawyer said that the "real fight" is actually between the former spouses, Karisma Kapoor and Priya Sachdeva Kapoor, of the late industrialist.