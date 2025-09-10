HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

IndiGo resumes flight operations to and from Kathmandu after airport reopening

Wed, 10 September 2025
Share:
20:15
image
IndiGo on Wednesday announced the resumption of its flight operations to and from Kathmandu following the reopening of the Tribhuvan International Airport, which was closed earlier due to Gen Z protests.

The airline issued a travel advisory informing passengers about the latest update and encouraging them to stay informed about their flight schedules.

"Flight operations to and from #Kathmandu have now resumed following the reopening of the airport," IndiGo shared the update on X.

"As schedules are being progressively restored, customers are kindly advised to check their latest flight status on our website or app before proceeding to the airport. We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding and remain committed to ensuring safe and smooth journeys," the post added.

Earlier in the day, Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority announced the reopening of Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Asia Cup Updates: UAE crumble
Asia Cup Updates: UAE crumble

LIVE! CP Radhakrishnan may take oath as VP on Friday
LIVE! CP Radhakrishnan may take oath as VP on Friday

Kuki-Zo groups welcome Modi to Manipur; say no to dance
Kuki-Zo groups welcome Modi to Manipur; say no to dance

Leading Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely visit, hoping he will address their aspirations for a separate administration and lasting peace in the region affected by ethnic violence.

'Trump Is A Businessman, He'll Get A Deal Done'
'Trump Is A Businessman, He'll Get A Deal Done'

'You can't have a one-sided deal. If you have a lopsided deal then it won't be sustainable.'

Trump: India, US Will Resume Trade Talks
Trump: India, US Will Resume Trade Talks

'I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV