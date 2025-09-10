IndiGo resumes flight operations to and from Kathmandu after airport reopening

20:15





The airline issued a travel advisory informing passengers about the latest update and encouraging them to stay informed about their flight schedules.





"Flight operations to and from #Kathmandu have now resumed following the reopening of the airport," IndiGo shared the update on X.





"As schedules are being progressively restored, customers are kindly advised to check their latest flight status on our website or app before proceeding to the airport. We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding and remain committed to ensuring safe and smooth journeys," the post added.





Earlier in the day, Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority announced the reopening of Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. -- PTI

IndiGo on Wednesday announced the resumption of its flight operations to and from Kathmandu following the reopening of the Tribhuvan International Airport, which was closed earlier due to Gen Z protests.