Indian tourists return from Nepal as unrest escalates

The situation remains tense in Nepal following violent protests against corruption by Gen Z that resulted in Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigning from his post. Pramila Saxena, one of the many tourists, had planned to visit Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal's Kathmandu.





"We were going to Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal, from Bhopal (MP). We had boarded the flight, but it was cancelled. So, we deplaned. The situation is tense there. We are not being allowed to cross. The airport is closed. So, we have come back. We were a group of 60 people - all senior citizens. We are returning from the airport," Saxena told ANI.





Another tourist, Ashok, said that the flight was cancelled and they had to stay in a lodge overnight.





"We were going to Kathmandu, to Pashupatinath Temple. But the flight was cancelled. We stayed in a lodge overnight and now we are returning home," he told ANI. Lata Mishra, a resident of Bhopal, said that they were returning home since the situation remains tense in Nepal.





"We were going to the Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal. However, due to the tense situation, we were unable to go there. The flight was cancelled because of the situation there. We are returning home now," she told ANI. Nepalese President Ram Chandra Paudel on Tuesday called on protesting citizens to pursue a peaceful resolution to the ongoing 'Gen Z' movement through dialogue, The Himalayan Times reported. President Paudel emphasised that with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation already accepted, the nation must focus on resolving the crisis without further bloodshed or destruction, The Himalayan Times reported, citing an official statement from the President.





"I urge all sides to remain calm, prevent further harm to the nation, and come to the table for talks. In a democracy, the demands raised by citizens can be addressed through dialogue and negotiation," he said.





The appeal comes after days of violent demonstrations that left at least 19 people dead and hundreds injured when security forces opened fire on protesters outside the Federal Parliament. Demonstrators later stormed key government institutions, including the parliament building and the Office of the President at Shital Niwas. -- ANI

The India-Nepal border at Sonauli in UP's Maharajganj saw an influx of Indian tourists on Wednesday as many cut short their trips and returned home due to the escalating unrest in Nepal.