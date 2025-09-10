India should learn lesson from Nepal protests: Saamna

08:58

The Nepal parliament was set on fire by protestors





"The fire in Nepal is the spark of hunger and unemployment. India should learn a lesson from this. There has been a destruction of employment in India. 80 crore people have to survive on five to ten kilos of 'ration' given free by the government. Modi-Shah are winning elections by destroying democracy. All the pillars of democracy seem to be collapsing. Politics of religion and caste has reached its peak. All these disorders are dangerous for the country," Saamna's editorial said.





Pointing to the earlier unrest and protests in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and other neighbouring countries, the editorial mentioned how the problems of hunger, unemployment, and corruption were not solved, making Parliament "useless to the people."





"Revolts broke out in almost every country situated on the border. The same situation is in Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan. The people overthrew the governments of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh because corruption had become unbearable. When the spark of self-respect ignites in the minds of the people, it does not take long for it to flare up. Then people do not even care about guns and cannons," Saamna's piece said.





Accusing the Centre for not maintaining relations with Nepal, the editorial mentioned, "Today the Prime Minister of Nepal goes to China first and then Pakistan. This is a failure of India's foreign policy. Hundreds of Chinese teachers are currently in Nepal and the people of Nepal are learning Chinese language from them. Earlier the color of Nepal was saffron. Now it has completely become bright red and the Indian government could not stop this change." -- ANI

