HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

India in active dialogue with US for free trade pact: Goyal

Wed, 10 September 2025
Share:
23:39
image
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that India is in 'active dialogue' with the United States for a free trade agreement.

The minister said that negotiations are going on with the European Union as well in the national capital for concluding a trade agreement.

Besides, he added, India is also in talks with New Zealand for a trade pact.

"We are in active dialogue with USA and New Zealand for a trade agreement," Goyal said at an event of industry body FICCI.

The minister said that India has already concluded trade pacts with Mauritius, the UAE and Australia.

Also, the minister said, "We will soon finalise second tranche of trade agreement with Australia". -- PTI

TOP STORIES

57 all out! UAE crumbles as India storms to 9-wkt win
57 all out! UAE crumbles as India storms to 9-wkt win

Kuldeep Yadav's artistry was too much for a clueless UAE to comprehend as India hardly broke a sweat in an emphatic nine-wicket victory in their Asia Cup opener in Dubai on Wednesday.

LIVE! Need no lessons from terror sponsor: India slams Pak
LIVE! Need no lessons from terror sponsor: India slams Pak

Ex-CJ, Kathmandu mayor in race for Nepal interim PM
Ex-CJ, Kathmandu mayor in race for Nepal interim PM

Nepal's Gen Z protesters are considering candidates for an interim government following the Prime Minister's resignation amidst widespread protests.

Nepal's Gen-Z protest toll rises to 30; over 1000 hurt
Nepal's Gen-Z protest toll rises to 30; over 1000 hurt

The National Trauma Centre is caring for 161 patients, and Everest Hospital is treating 109. In all, 28 hospitals across the country are providing care to those affected, the ministry added.

'Karisma's kids got Rs 1900 cr, what more do they want?'
'Karisma's kids got Rs 1900 cr, what more do they want?'

The Delhi High Court has directed Priya Kapur, wife of the late Sunjay Kapur, to disclose all his assets as of his death, following a challenge to his will by his children with Karisma Kapoor.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV