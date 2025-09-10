India in active dialogue with US for free trade pact: Goyal

23:39





The minister said that negotiations are going on with the European Union as well in the national capital for concluding a trade agreement.





Besides, he added, India is also in talks with New Zealand for a trade pact.





"We are in active dialogue with USA and New Zealand for a trade agreement," Goyal said at an event of industry body FICCI.





The minister said that India has already concluded trade pacts with Mauritius, the UAE and Australia.





Also, the minister said, "We will soon finalise second tranche of trade agreement with Australia". -- PTI

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that India is in 'active dialogue' with the United States for a free trade agreement.