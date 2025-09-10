HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India condemns violation of Qatar's sovereignty: Modi

Wed, 10 September 2025
21:19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani on Wednesday and conveyed his condemnation of the violation of the sovereignty of the "brotherly State of Qatar". 

Israel had on Tuesday launched attacks on Hamas leaders in Qatar's capital Doha. 

Modi said on X, "Spoke with Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and expressed deep concern at the attacks in Doha. India condemns the violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly State of Qatar." 

"We support resolution of issues through dialogue and diplomacy, and avoiding escalation. India stands firmly in support of peace and stability in the region, and against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," he said. -- PTI

