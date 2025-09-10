'I named my son after former President Radhakrishnan'

14:53

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan





While speaking to ANI, the mother of Vice President-elect CP Radhakrishnan, Janaki Ammal, said, "When my son was born, the then President Radhakrishnan was in office. He was a teacher, and I too was a teacher. In his memory, I named my son after him. At that time, my husband looked at me and asked, "Are you giving this name because you want your son to become the President one day?" After 62 years, just as my husband had said, it has come true. I feel very happy about it."





On Tuesday, the brother of newly elected Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, CP Kumaresh, expressed his happiness. He said it is a great joy that Radhakrishnan will now take on the responsibility of managing the Rajya Sabha. -- ANI

