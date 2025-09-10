HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
What the Hilton hotel in Kathmandu looks like now

Wed, 10 September 2025
14:42
Not a bombed building in Gaza, that's the Hilton in Kathmandu
The charred remains of the Hilton Hotel in Kathmandu after it was set on fire during the anti-corruption protest.

Protesting youths burnt the house belonging to former prime minister and Nepali Congress chief Sher Bahadur Deuba situated at Budhanilkantha in the east of Kathmandu.

Agitators also set fire to the Hilton Hotel, a five-star property situated in Kathmandu. Deuba's son Jaybir is believed to have a major share in the hotel. They have also vandalised Ullens School in Khumaltar, Lalitpur, owned by Arzu.

Twenty-seven individuals involved in looting, arson, and other violent acts during the ongoing Gen Z-led protests across Nepal, including in the capital, Kathmandu, have been arrested by the Nepalese Army, The Himalayan Times reported on Wednesday. According to The Himalayan Times, the arrests were made between 10 pm on Tuesday and 10 am on Wednesday, as a nationwide deployment of forces was made to manage the ongoing protests.

Security personnel also deployed three fire trucks to extinguish fires set during the unrest. In Kathmandu's Gausala-Chabahil-Bouddha corridor, authorities recovered NRs 3.37 million in stolen cash from suspects. -- ANI

What the Hilton hotel in Kathmandu looks like now
'Huge number' of Russian drones violated Poland's airspace
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that the country's airspace had been violated by "a huge number of Russian drones" which were shot down by its military.

Uddhav, Raj meet for 2nd time in 2 weeks amid alliance buzz
EC meets on all-India rollout of Bihar-style SIR
This is the third meeting of CEOs after Gyanesh Kumar took over as the chief election commissioner in February. However, Wednesday's day-long meeting assumes significance as the preparedness of a pan-India SIR are being discussed,...

Woman with postpartum psychosis puts 15-day-old baby in fridge
Hearing the baby's cries, the grandmother rushed to the kitchen, found the child inside the refrigerator and rescued him. The baby was immediately taken to a doctor who confirmed that he was stable, family members said.

